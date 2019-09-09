Christina Milian and Matt Pokora. Picture: Instagram

Christina Milian wants to marry her boyfriend Matt Pokora "someday", though she admits she isn't looking to tie the knot "in the near future". The 37-year-old singer is currently expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend of two years, and whilst she says she isn't looking to tie the knot with Matt "in the near future", she is open to the idea at some point.

When asked if she wants to marry Matt, she told Us Weekly magazine: "Someday. It's not, like, in the near future. It's not, like, the first thing on my checklist. But I am not opposed to it at all."

Christina - who already has nine-year-old daughter Violet with The-Dream - recently said she's "excited" to become a mother for the second time, and is beginning to feel her son wriggle around in her belly.

The brunette beauty said: "It's going great. It's exciting. I'm so excited. I'm starting to feel little kicks and flutters now."

And the singer is really enjoying carrying a little boy as she has experienced no morning sickness thus far.

She explained: "I had no morning sickness, everything's been fine. Even my belly, I carry it different than a girl. It's kind of weird to experience that. Having a boy is pretty awesome."

Christina announced she was pregnant at the end of July.

Sharing a picture on Instagram of herself and Matt holding a sonogram, she wrote: "New release 2020! What a blessing! Let's do this babe @mattpokora! (sic)"

Matt - who is a French singer - also shared the same image on his own account, but in black and white.

He wrote: "Legacy on the way! #happyman (sic)"

Whilst Christina already has a daughter, the new arrival will mark her first son, as well as her first child with Matt.