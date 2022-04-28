Christine Quinn accused by Chrishell Stause of lying to avoid filming ‘Selling Sunset’ reunion

Chrishell Stause has accused Christine Quinn of lying to get out of the “Selling Sunset” reunion. Christine, 33, pulled out of the show after testing positive for Covid-19, but Chrishell has subsequently suggested she could’ve made an appearance on the reunion special if she really wanted to.

Chrishell made the claim after reading a TMZ story about Christine doing a photoshoot around the time she was diagnosed with Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/VgxamUvTSZ — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) April 27, 2022 In response to the story, Chrishell tweeted a GIF of TV host Maury Povich and his signature line, “The lie detector test determined that was a lie”. By contrast, another of the “Selling Sunset” cast, Amanza Smith, joined the show via Zoom after she also tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier this month, a source claimed Christine was keen to appear on the show, but she was ultimately unable to after returning a positive test result. The blonde beauty was said to have been “extremely sick”, suggesting she couldn't even have attended the reunion via Zoom. A source said at the time: “The ‘Selling Sunset’ reunion was super heated and overall emotional.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChristineQuinn (@thechristinequinn) “Christine really wanted to be there and was feeling ready to address everything head on and face the music. She was looking forward to having her moment. Unfortunately, it just boiled down to a matter of her health. She was extremely sick.” The insider said the show was “very difficult” for Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell, in particular, following their high-profile break-up. However, they didn't shy away from tackling the issue head-on in the special.

