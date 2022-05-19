Christine Quinn slams ‘Selling Sunset’ co-star Chrishell Stause

Christine Quinn claimed Chrishell Stause's relationship with Jason Oppenheim didn't work out because her former colleague is a “b****”. The “Selling Sunset” stars split in December because the real estate agency boss doesn't want to have children, but the 33-year-old beauty insisted Jason was “madly in love” with the former soap star and blamed her rival for the break-up.

Appearing on the “Table Manners” podcast, Christine told hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware: “Jason just, um, you know, he’s very clear that he wants to have like, you know, and I think it’s really implied he just wants to be a bachelor and have fun. “But also he was madly in love with Crishell. He really really was.” When asked why she thought they didn’t work out, Christine, 33, declared: “Because she’s a b****.”

Christine went on to blame Chrishell’s soap opera background and a fight they had on the show for her dislike of the “All My Children” star, even though she insisted they only clashed because she knew it would be good for the programme. She said: “She used to be a soap opera actress. So you know, like, she’s just, she’s in person … and for years from season one, she has still not liked me, you know, from that, you know, little fight that we have. “And I'm like: ‘Girl, I’m doing it for the ratings.’

“I understand that it’s important to have good television. And I feel like no one wants to go there. “No one wants to be vulnerable. No one wants to push the boundaries. So I've always taken the brunt of everything.” Christine also used the food podcast to open up about her body issues, saying she has always felt uncomfortable with her body, which led her to get a breast enlargement.

She said: “I never felt comfortable in my body. Because I grew up watching Dolly Parton and Marilyn Monroe. “And I just, I didn't feel like I looked like them. And so I felt like I needed to change my body. So I did get a breast augmentation. And that was one of the best things that I ever did. Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim in ‘Selling Sunset’. Picture: Netflix “Because when I was, I was 25 and, in my mind, it’s like I want it and, until I translated that physically, then that’s when the confidence came.

