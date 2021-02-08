Ciara: Russell Wilson is the 'most selfless, loving and caring person'

Ciara dubbed Russell Wilson as the "most selfless, loving and caring person" she knows as he picked up the NFL Man of the Year award. The “I Bet” hitmaker heaped praise on her husband as he was named the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in a special ceremony ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "You’re the most selfless, loving, & caring person I know. “Your heart, dedication, and commitment to taking care of others is truly what sets you apart. “It’s one of the most beautiful and attractive things about you! I’m so proud of you and to be a part of your great mission to impact others! Proud to call you my Husband.

"Proud of the Father you are to our children. Proud of the Man you are to our family. I love you so much @DangeRussWilson! Congratulations on the Walter Payton MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD Babe! You really are That Man! (sic)"

Meanwhile, Ciara previously admitted she feels “inspired” by her husband Russell.

Marking his birthday, she said: "I love you so much. I am so excited for this special day for you.

“It is your birthday, but I also hope you feel like every day is your birthday or at least it is my goal to love you that way.

“May this year be everything you hope for and more - everything that you work hard for and more, you work hard. And you inspire me.

“I am grateful for the man that you are to our house, the father that you are to our kids, the lover that you are.

“You inspire me to be better. You make me a better woman. I am a better woman because of you.

“You make me want to figure out ways to love in a way that I never knew I could but I sure want to try hard as heck to make you happy because you make me feel so good.

“I hope you feel all the love you make me feel on this special day. I love you. Happy Birthday. You are the best ... in the world. You are the best to me. I love you. Happy Birthday! (sic)"