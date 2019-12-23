Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus are still together, says Cody's sister









Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. Picture: Instagram Cody Simpson's sister has dismissed speculation he's split from Miley Cyrus. The 22-year-old singer has been speculated to have ended his two-month romance with the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker but Ally Simpson insisted that's not the case. She said: "Yes [they're] together for sure." Split rumours were fuelled over the weekend when the 'Pretty Brown Eyes' singer was spotted out in New York with Playboy playmate Jordy Murray, but Ally insisted the 26-year-old beauty is simply an old friend of her brother's. She told the Daily Mail Australia: "She [Jordy] is his best friend, Ryan Mcarthy's girlfriend of a few years. He's visiting him for a couple days."

Cody and Miley haven't been spotted together since volunteering at a youth homeless shelter in Los Angeles earlier this month, nor have they interacted with one another on Instagram, though they still follow each other.

On Friday, a day before Cody was seen with Jordy, Miley, 27, shared a new track online, titled 'My Sad Christmas Song', which she wrote a couple of years ago and is asking those who might feel alone over this festive period to remember how amazing they are.

Sharing the track on Twitter, she captioned it: "A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like s**t cause I couldn't be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone ... In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace ... and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins! (sic)"