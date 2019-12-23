Cody Simpson's sister has dismissed speculation he's split from Miley Cyrus.
The 22-year-old singer has been speculated to have ended his two-month romance with the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker but Ally Simpson insisted that's not the case.
She said: "Yes [they're] together for sure."
Split rumours were fuelled over the weekend when the 'Pretty Brown Eyes' singer was spotted out in New York with Playboy playmate Jordy Murray, but Ally insisted the 26-year-old beauty is simply an old friend of her brother's.
She told the Daily Mail Australia: "She [Jordy] is his best friend, Ryan Mcarthy's girlfriend of a few years. He's visiting him for a couple days."