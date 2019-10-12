London - Cody Simpson gushed about how "very happy" he and girlfriend Miley Cyrus are as he confirmed they are official.
The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker sparked speculation she's been romancing the 22-year-old pop star after he was spotted visiting her in hospital following her tonsillectomy earlier this week, and now the singer has opened up about the pair's "really crazy sudden" romance, which comes weeks after Miley split from her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth, as well as dating and breaking up with Kaitlynn Carter.
Speaking at the Tiffany & Co. Mens Launch in Los Angeles on Friday, Cody told members of the press: "I'm very happy. We are very, very happy.
"She's creative. She's very passionate about what she does, and I'm very similar in that sense.
"That's why we get along so well. The reason why it hasn't been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we've been friends for so long."
He added that they "found each other again in a space where we're both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it's good."