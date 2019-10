Cody Simpson gushes about relationship with Miley Cyrus









Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. Picture: Instagram Stories London - Cody Simpson gushed about how "very happy" he and girlfriend Miley Cyrus are as he confirmed they are official.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker sparked speculation she's been romancing the 22-year-old pop star after he was spotted visiting her in hospital following her tonsillectomy earlier this week, and now the singer has opened up about the pair's "really crazy sudden" romance, which comes weeks after Miley split from her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth, as well as dating and breaking up with Kaitlynn Carter.

Speaking at the Tiffany & Co. Mens Launch in Los Angeles on Friday, Cody told members of the press: "I'm very happy. We are very, very happy.

"She's creative. She's very passionate about what she does, and I'm very similar in that sense. "That's why we get along so well. The reason why it hasn't been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we've been friends for so long."

He added that they "found each other again in a space where we're both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it's good."



The blonde-haired hunk admitted their friendship has been "developing naturally into something more".

He continued: "Any girlfriends I've had in the past has always been immediate romance and so it's a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more.

"We just have a ball, yeah, and that's the most important part of a relationship, you know?"

Cody also revealed he has penned a song about Miley, which he wrote whilst she was in hospital and will come out next week.

He told PEOPLE: "I wrote her a song this week that she's pretty much forcing me to put out. She was like, 'If you don't put this s*** out, I'm putting it out on your behalf for you. I'm getting your Spotify login and doing this s*** myself.'"



Miley has already shared a sneak peak of the song on her Instagram Stories.

She captioned a clip of her beau singing to her: "Suddenly I am feeling much better. This sweeeeeet guy came to visit and the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he wrote just for me. (sic)"

He belted out as he serenaded her with the guitar: I shouted the words in the first daylight and a chorus of words burst into sight. Now I know that I'm hers, for whatever it's worth, by the rule that's in the sky."

Miley's new relationship comes as Liam was spotted passionately kissing 22-year-old 'Dynasty' actress Maddison Brown during a recent lunch date in New York.