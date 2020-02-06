Cody Simpson has admitted declaring his love for Miley Cyrus would be a "big call to make".
The 23-year-old singer has been romancing the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker for several months but played it coy when asked about the depth of his feelings for the 27-year-old beauty.
Asked if he's in love right now, Cody joked to 'Entertainment Tonight': "Wouldn't you like to know? I don't know how to say it.
"It's a big call to make."
Miley sparked rumours she'd split from Cody in December, when she shared a song she'd penned a few years ago titled 'My Sad Christmas Song'.