Colin Farrell reveals his date for the Oscars

Colin Farrell is taking his youngest son as his date to the Academy Awards. The Hollywood star, who is nominated for the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Pádraic Súilleabháin in “The Banshees of Inisherin”, has revealed that Henry, 13, whose mother is Mexican-Polish actress Alicja Bachleda, will be joining him at the prestigious ceremony on March 12.

Colin, who also has 19-year-old son James with model Kim Bordenave, told Vanity Fair: “We’re both wearing velvet tuxes.” The acclaimed Irish movie is nominated for nine awards at the Los Angeles bash. It’s the 46-year-old actor’s first Best Actor nod.

Watch video: He said: “(I’m) just so grateful to the Academy for all the love it’s shared with the Banshees’ cast and crew. “Also, beyond honoured to be lumped together with my fellow nominees. A heartfelt congratulations to all the lads.”

His co-stars, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon, are also nominated in the Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories, while Martin McDonagh is up for Best Director. Colin scooped the Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical prize at this year’s Golden Globes. Meanwhile, the “Batman” actor recently shared how fond he was of his donkey co-star in “The Banshees of Inisherin”.

The movie star shares a lot of screen time with a miniature donkey in the movie and he admitted their bond was genuine. He told OK! magazine: “Through the years, I’ve worked with a lot (of animals). I’ve worked with horses and dogs. This was the first time I’ve worked with a donkey, but she was great. “She’s such a very real and very present part of the film and the landscape, but also Padraic’s emotional world.