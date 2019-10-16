Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham have settled their divorce, which includes the signing of a confidentiality agreement.
The "Arrow" star and the 48-year-old florist separated last year after just six months of marriage and they have each agreed to waive the right to spousal support.
According to documents obtained by People magazine, a divorce judgement was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on September 24, and the 31-year-old actor will get to keep his platinum diamond engagement and wedding rings, as well as the 2018 BMW X5 Ieased vehicle currently in his possession.
In return, Jeff will keep a 2016 Mercedes Benz Sprinter Van and a leased 2016 Mercedes Benz 963.
As well as the division of property and spousal support waiver, the former couple have also agreed a non-disclosure and confidentiality agreement.