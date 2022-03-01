Colton Underwood is engaged to Jordan C. Brown

TV star Colton Underwood and his partner Jordan C. Brown have taken their relationship to the next level. The 30-year-old TV star - who publicly came out as gay in April 2021 - has revealed his partner popped the question during a relaxing break in the Big Sur, California, after his 30th birthday on January 26.

Colton told People: “After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature. “I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.” He added: “I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life. Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiance is something I never thought was going to be possible.”

Sharing the news on Instagram, Colton wrote: “Life is going to be fun with you.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan C. Brown (@jordancbrown_) The proposal comes after the loved-up pair splashed out $3 million on their first home together in Sherman Oaks, California, after making their relationship Instagram official in December. The luxury two-storey property boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Colton had shared a snap of him eating pizza and wine from the floor in an empty room with no furniture. He captioned the post: "good carbs, great wine a happy life (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colton Underwood (@coltonunderwood)

Colton taking the next step in his relationship comes after he recently gushed that he is "in love" and "in a good position" in his life. The “Bachelor” 2019 star shared: "I’m happy, I’m in love and I’m in a good position. "Everything as far as that goes has been pretty smooth. What was so cool too was, like, after the show was over, I didn’t know what was really next. I knew that I was still coming out and I still am. So there’s still things to work through right now."

Colton previously admitted he "didn't want to be gay". Opening up about his struggles in his Netflix series, “Coming Out Colton”, he said: "I didn't want to be gay. And the main voices in my head were just telling me, 'You'll get through this, you'll get through this, you'll get through this.'"

Colton thought he would "die" with his "secret", but ultimately came out because he felt "mortified" over his behaviour with Cassie Randolph. The duo ended their romance in May 2020 after appearing on 'The Bachelor' the year before, and the 26-year-old beauty subsequently filed for a restraining order against him for alleged harassment, though she dropped it two months later. Colton said: "I never thought I was going to come out, I thought I was going to die with this secret.