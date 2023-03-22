Comedian Daisy May Cooper ‘in talks to play M in next Bond film’

Comedian Daisy May Cooper is reportedly in talks to join the 007 franchise to play spy boss, M. Producers are said to be hoping the 36-year-old actress – who is a friend of “No Time to Die” co-writer Phoebe Waller Bridge – will bring a “comedic and quirky edge” to the role, previously played by acting heavyweights Dame Judi Dench, 88, and 60-year-old Ralph Fiennes, as part of a shake-up of the series after Daniel Craig’s departure as James Bond.

A source told ‘The Sun’: “Daisy is a close pal of Phoebe, whose involvement in Bond was such a success that it sparked an unlikely conversation. Watch video: “Suddenly the production team were getting excited about the prospect of really taking M in a different direction.

“With Daniel leaving, it seemed the time to start looking at changes across the board and the dynamic between Bond and M is at the heart of the films. “So this opens the door to it being a bit lighter and more comedic going forwards – and will of course impact the direction the new 007 goes in too.” “The Sun” added film insiders said the decision to return to a female M is another sign the next Bond will remain male after speculation the spy’s gender could be changed for the next instalment.