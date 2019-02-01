Canadian rapper Drake. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Fans were super impressed by Drake's generosity after it was reported by multiple news outlets that the "God's Plan" hitmaker gifted two McDonald's employees with $10 000 (about R132 803) in cash. The 32-year-old rapper stopped by one of the branches of the fast-food giant over the weekend, and was photographed handing an "impressive amount" in cash to two female staff members.

An eyewitness tweeted a photograph of the exchange, which sees the rapper surrounded by two security guards, whilst holding out the cash to a shocked looking employee.

However, E! News now reports that Drake only tipped the workers, giving each of them $100 (about R1 328).

"Despite early reports, McDonald's learned that the amount Drake tipped each employee was $100 not $10,000" a McDonald's rep told E! News in a statement.

The rapper has acquired quite a reputation when it comes to his good deeds after his 2018 music video for "God's Plan" showed him handing out thousands of dollars in cash to people in Florida, paying for others' groceries and donating massive checks to institutions such as the Miami Fire Department and the University of Miami's Frost School of Music.

