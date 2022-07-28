Constance Wu back to Instagram after 3 years and opens up on suicide attempt

Constance Wu has returned to Instagram after three years away. The 40-year-old actress took a break from social media in 2019 and in her first post back “on the grid” on Wednesday, she opened up about how much she “loved” working on 2021 family drama movie “I was a simple man”.

Alongside an image of the movie’s poster, she wrote on Instagram: “While I was off the grid recovering, I took a little break from my acting career. But during that time I did do a couple of select small projects with people I love and trusted. ‘I was a simple man’ was one of those projects. “It premiered at ‘Sundance’ last year and is now available for streaming on Criterion.” The “Crazy Rich Asians” star – who has one daughter with long-term boyfriend Ryan Kattner – said although she wasn’t active on social media at the time the film came out, shooting the project was a “wonderful experience”.

She said: “Since I wasn’t on social media back when it came out, I wasn’t able to share. But now that I’m back on here for a bit, wanted to share this beautiful film by my dear friend @makotoyogi who I love and admire very much. “Loved the cast and crew and heart of this experience. A wonderful experience and an incredible film.” In 2019, Wu was starring in ABC series “Fresh off the boat” but faced backlash when she claimed that she had been “so upset” and “literally crying” because the show had been renewed for another season because it meant she had to give up another project over contractual obligations.

However, in her making her return to Twitter in mid-July, she said the backlash had caused her to consider taking her own life but was stopped by a friend. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Constance Wu (@constancewu) She said: “I was afraid of coming back on social media because I almost lost my life from it: 3 years ago, when I made careless tweets about the renewal of my TV show, it ignited outrage and internet shaming that got pretty severe. “I felt awful about what I'd said, and when a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me I’d become a blight on the Asian American (AsAm) community, I started feeling like I didn’t even deserve to live anymore.

