Corey Gamble calls Kendall Jenner 'rude'

Corey Gamble has branded Kendall Jenner "rude" after she fought with Kylie Jenner. The 39-year-old star - who is dating “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” matriarch Kris Jenner - has outwardly slammed model Kendall after she fought with her sister Kylie Jenner. Speaking to Kendall on the family's E! reality show, he said: "I feel like you were the adult in this situation, and you handled it very badly ... That's between y'all. You keep grouping us up like it's us against you." Kendall replied: "You're 100 percent in. You said, 'F*** you,' to my face. You can't even say, 'I'm sorry.'" She added in a confessional: "Of course Corey is going to try and deflect from saying 'F*** you' to me by putting it all on my and Kylie. He doesn't want to be on bad terms with my mom."

But things got heated when Corey shot back, branding Kendall "rude" and an "a******".

Kylie and Kendall had their bust up in Palm Springs and their sibling Khloe Kardashian feels most sorry for their mom Kris as she is just stuck "in the middle" between the two of them.

Khloe said: "There was already tension when the night started. There was tension at dinner. It was building up and building up and I think it just boiled over, and that's what happened.

“I think it just sucks for everybody. Sisters can get over it — I don't know if you're not a sister how easy that is to get over it. I just feel bad that Mom's in the middle. I really do. I couldn't imagine feeling like that. It just sucks."

And speaking to her mother, 23-year-old Kylie admits she hadn't spoken to Kendall since.

She shared: "I think she thinks she's right in the situation and I think I'm right in this situation so I don't know. I think that the whole night got blown out of control, and it was a lot. I think that there was a lot of miscommunication. I just feel bad because we're both very upset, and things just got very out of hand."