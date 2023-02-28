Courteney Cox: ‘I never gave Prince Harry drugs at my house party!’

Courteney Cox insists she never supplied Prince Harry with the magic mushrooms that made him hallucinate her kitchen bin had a human head. The “Friends” actress, 58, admitted the Duke of Sussex stayed and partied at her home, but has stressed she didn’t “pass out” drugs to the royal during the bash after he wrote in his memoir “Spare” about getting high on “black diamond” shrooms he found in her fridge during a gathering at her mansion in California.

Cox – who has daughter Coco, 18, with her ex-husband David Arquette, 51, and has been dating Snow Patrol guitarist Johnny McDaid, 46, since 2013 – told Variety in an interview published on Monday: “I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out. Watch video: “(Harry’s) a really nice person.”

She added she had not yet read “Spare”, but wants to as Harry’s anecdote about “gobbling” shrooms at her home has “gotten back” to her. Harry, 38, admitted having a crush on Cox in his book and feeling like her “Friends” on-screen husband Chandler when partying with her, and said he wondered if he could work up the “courage” to tell her of his infatuation. He added in his book the actress didn’t mind if he stayed at her house while she was away travelling, but she returned with a group of friends while he was there.

Harry – who has children Archie, three, and 20 month old Lilibet with his 41-year-old former “Suits” actress wife Meghan – said: “As a ‘Friends’ fanatic, the idea of crashing at Monica’s house was highly appealing.” He added about Cox turning up to party: “I was still confused because... she was Monica. And I was a Chandler... I wondered if I’d ever work up the courage to tell her (about his crush.) “Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?”

