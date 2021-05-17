Courtney Stodden considering meeting with Chrissy Teigen

Courtney Stodden is reportedly considering meeting up with Chrissy Teigen face to face after the past comments she made about the model on social media.

A source has claimed to TMZ that Courtney would consider meeting the Sports Illustrated model to discuss their differences after the 26-year-old star accused her of telling them to take their own life in past social media exchanges, something which Chrissy later apologised for.

Meanwhile, Courtney previously revealed they "accept her apology", but insisted her words don’t feel sincere because the ‘Lip Sync Battle' star has blocked them.

Chrissy's tweets wrote: "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls*** in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be.

"I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.

"I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly.

“These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!

“I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fuelled all this, I want to also publicly apologise.

“I’m sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.

“And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago. (sic)"

And in response, Courtney posted a screenshot, which proves they are blocked by Chrissy.

They wrote alongside it: "I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private.

"In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realising her “wokeness” is a broken record. (sic)"