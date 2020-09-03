Crazed fan breaks into Charli XCX’s home, strips off and uses her hot tub

Charli XCX’s home has allegedly been broken into by a man who took his clothes off and got into her hot tub.

The ‘Boys’ hitmaker has filed for court-ordered protection against the unnamed man, whom she alleges broke into her Los Angeles home last week before stripping off and jumping into her hot tub, as well as strolling in and out of her bedroom.

According to TMZ, Charli claims the man visited her house twice last week, and got naked on his second visit to the property.

The 28-year-old singer - who was not home at the time of the home invasion - has filed for a temporary restraining order against the suspect, and was granted the document on Wednesday, with the man now having to stay at least 100 yards away from her, her car, her job and her home.

The man in the case has not been named, but it is believed he hails from Wisconsin, and Charli has also accused him of sending her hundreds of manic, obsessive and disturbing messages on social media.