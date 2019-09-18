Cristiano Ronaldo. Picture: Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo says he is tired of being famous and wants his privacy back. The 34-year-old soccer star revealed his fame has become so stifling that he cannot even take his four children to the park without it turning into chaos when fans show up.

Speaking to Piers Morgan for the ITV special, "Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Piers Morgan", he said: "Being me is boring. A part of it is fantastic. Being famous, first page of the newspaper and TV. But after 15 years, after all this time, I want some privacy.

"In the last 10 years, my privacy has gone. I haven't been to the park with my kids. If I go, people turn up and my kids are nervous, my girlfriend is nervous, I'm nervous.

"When you are in public, you cannot be yourself. It's boring. I want to be free again."

Ronaldo - who has son Cristiano Jr, whose mother's identity has never been revealed, twins Eva and Mateo, who were born via a surrogate and daughter Alana with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, 25 - also revealed that he only truly trusts four people in his life.

He said: "I'm not going to say names, because I don't think it is fair. But I will say four persons, 100 percent trust, four persons.

"I have very close friends, family, but who I trust 100 per cent, it's maybe four persons. This life is like that."

And Juventus star Ronaldo also admitted he is "addicted" to winning.

He said: "My obsession to win, to have success. I worked for that. Talent is not enough. I am addicted to winning, the success. I don't chase the records, they chase me."

Although he finds his fame "boring", Ronaldo has high hopes that his son Cristiano Jr, will follow in his footsteps.

He said: "I'm gonna motivate and push him. I just hope and pray he will be like me. He can be whatever he wants. Just a little bit of pressure."