Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez reflects on how 'happiest moment' became 'the saddest'

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend has admitted their "happiest moment" of the year "became the saddest" after the death of their son. The former Manchester United footballer and his model partner, Georgina Rodriguez, lost their son, Angel, in childbirth on April 18, the same day they welcomed his twin sister, Bella Esmeralda, into the world.

Reflecting on their heartbreak, she told Elle Spain: "This year has been the most complicated of my life, the happiest moment became both the saddest. "It is something that will accompany me for life and that we will not be able to forget." The couple have five-year-old daughter, Alana, together, while the 38-year-old sportsman also has twins Eva and Mateo, five, and 12-year-old son Cristiano Jr.

Rodriguez said her family were the "most important thing" in her life, and she wanted to be around to see them grow. She added: "My children are the most important thing I have and every step I take is marked by them. "I am an omnipresent mother in its evolution. Sometimes they call me heavy, but I don't want to miss anything!"

Discussing her relationship with Ronaldo, she noted they "fell in love at first sight" and "time stopped". She said: "I have never seen a man so handsome, so attentive…he is the most handsome man my eyes have ever seen. "And yes, I am the girlfriend of the best soccer player in the world, but it is not necessary for people –and many of them women– to use it in a derogatory way.

"Clearly, my relationship with him has allowed me to fulfil many of my dreams, but always, both before and after meeting him, I have put the same passion in everything I have done… Being a cleaner, salesperson or model."

However, she pointed out that despite her privileged life, she dealt with the same feelings of loneliness, sadness and loss. She explained: "I know that reality is sometimes not kind. I know that your life may not be like mine, but what you don't know is that my life is sometimes like yours. "I know what it is to be alone or sad. I know what it is to win and I know what it is to lose. Also lose someone. I know that I am being questioned.