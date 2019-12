Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court in New York on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Picture: AP

Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of sexual misconduct by seven more women, court papers filed in Manhattan reveal. Court papers filed in Manhattan by prosecutors claim that Cuba groped and forcibly kissed a woman, ripping her tights, at the Sundance Film Festival, with the attack only stopping when she bit him to get away.

The unnamed woman is just one of a new group of seven women, who have claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Cuba, with his now bringing the number of his accusers overall to 22.

Gooding has currently only been charged for three of the alleged incidents. He faces six counts of misdemeanor sexual abuse and forcible touching, involving three different accusers.

The prosecutors said in the papers filed: "Defendant's past behaviour shows that he routinely approaches women while at bars or nightclubs with whom he has had limited or no prior interaction, and touches them inappropriately."