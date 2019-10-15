Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of sexual misconduct by three more women but his lawyer has insisted none of the claims are "credible".
The "Jerry Maguire" actor - who is already facing trial in connection with an alleged groping incident in June - is reportedly the subject of a number of new allegations that are currently being investigated by police.
However, the 51-year-old actor's attorney, Mark J. Heller, insisted none of the claims are "credible".
He said in a statement on Monday: "Reportedly, there have been three additional ladies claiming sexual misconduct on Cuba's part, one going as far back as 2008. None of those is credible.
"They certainly won't be incorporated into the indictment for which we'll appear in court tomorrow.