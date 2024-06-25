Curtain closes on Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s marriage

Just seven years after tying the knot, musician Teyana Taylor and basketball star Iman Shumpert, have called it quits. In an Instagram post in September 2023, Taylor announced the split and stated that it was certainly not due to infidelity issues but other problems in their marriage.

The divorce has now been finalized, as of Tuesday. The couple were together for 10 years and were married for 7 years. Their fans saw them as a representation of black love and were known to be the industry’s hottest couple. With their divorce announcement, we take a step back to revisit the key moments that made their journey unforgettable: The NBA star and the Gonna Love Me hitmaker met back in 2013 and were just friends until their platonic relationship evolved into a romantic connection.

In 2015, Shumpert got down on one knee and popped the question during their baby shower. In the same year, the couple welcomed their first child, Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. A year after the birth of their child, the pair announced that they officially tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2016. In 2017, the couple announced that they will be showing off their love in their reality series called Teyana and Iman where they give fans a closer look at their life together.

In a promo video for their reality show they state that it is important to be a positive representation of black love and to inspire love which what they will be doing on the show. Taylor and Shumpert announced their second pregnancy in 2020 in Taylor’s music video. In the same year, Taylor gave birth to their second daughter, Rue Rose Shumpert. The couple ventured on to have a second reality show on E! reality which was called We got Love Teyana and Iman in 2021.

In 2022 the couple graced the cover of Ebony Magazine with their daughters where they were talking about Black Love, parenthood, their passions and their marriage. Taylor took to Instagram in 2023 to announce their separation and stated that they have been separated for a while but remain friends and they co-parent well when it comes to their daughters. As the curtains close on their marriage, their impact in the entertainment industry as well as love will always be remembered as one for the ages.