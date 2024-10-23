Cynthia Erivo speaks out against fan-altered 'Wicked' poster

Cynthia Erivo, who takes on the iconic role of Elphaba in the latest version of the “Wicked” movie, recently voiced her disappointment over a fan-altered version of the film’s poster. “Wicked” is a film adaptation of the 2003 Broadway musical, which itself reimagines the classic “Wizard of Oz” tale.

The story dives into the origins of the Wicked Witch of the West, giving her a sympathetic backstory. Erivo is cast alongside Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda the Good, and Jeff Goldblum, who steps into the role of the not-so-wonderful Wizard. The original poster features a striking image of Erivo as Elphaba, with her full face visible as she stands proudly next to Grande’s Glinda. However, a fan took it upon themselves to alter the poster, lowering Elphaba’s hat to obscure her eyes. For Erivo, the alteration was not merely a tweaking of an image but a painful reminder of how often the identities of black women are diminished or misrepresented.

The original poster features a striking image of Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, with her full face visible as she stands proudly next to Ariana Grande’s Glinda. In an Instagram story, she addressed her feelings, stating, "None of this is funny. None of it is cute. It degrades me. It degrades us," said Erivo. "The original poster is an ILLUSTRATION. I am a real life human being, who chose to look right down the barrel of the camera to you, the viewer … because, without words we communicate with our eyes. “Our poster is an homage not an imitation, to edit my face and hide my eyes is to erase me. And that is just deeply hurtful."

Commentators have been vocal about the necessity of recognising the full humanity of black women in all spheres, with one comment underscoring that, “Black women deserve better. We deserve more than to have our identity erased, minimized, or modified when we show up for work.” Grande also chimed in during an interview with “Entertainment Weekly”, where she expressed her conflicted feelings about fan edits, particularly those involving artificial intelligence. “I think it’s very complicated because I find AI so conflicting and troublesome sometimes, but I think it’s just kind of such a massive adjustment period,” she remarked.

“This is the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen, equal to that awful AI of us fighting… Our poster is an homage not an imitation, to edit my face & hide my eyes is to erase me. That is just deeply hurtful” pic.twitter.com/y3P1Qh379S — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 16, 2024 Grande recognised the creative impulse of fans but emphasised that we are indeed living through a significant transformation in how authenticity in art is both expressed and perceived. This issue of representation isn't new in Hollywood. Zendaya, who faced backlash for her casting as Mary Jane Watson in “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, emphasised the importance of diversity in superhero films during an interview with “The Hollywood Reporter”, stating, “It’s important to see people who look like you in roles you can relate to.”