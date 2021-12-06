DaBaby battery charges dismissed

DaBaby has had battery charges against him dismissed after complying with prosecutors' requests. The 29-year-old rapper - whose real name is Jonathan Kirk - had been accused of attacking a driver in Las Vegas in November 2020 but the misdemeanour battery charge has now been dismissed with prejudice, meaning the case against him cannot be refiled.

The Clark County District Attorney's Office told TMZ the charges were dismissed because DaBaby complied with everything prosecutors had asked him to do to resolve the case, including staying out of trouble and paying the alleged victim $7,500. The “Rockstar” hitmaker's lawyers had previously branded the allegations - which emerged months after the incident was claimed to have occurred - "an attempted money grab". His attorney, Drew Findling, previously said: "A 100% false accusation which suspiciously pops up in February regarding an alleged incident in November. We can smell another attempted money grab."

The driver claimed he had picked up DaBaby and some friends in his Mercedes Sprinter van in November and after a few stops, the group lit a joint, only to be told it wasn't allowed. It was then alleged the “Suge” rapper and his pals threatened the driver and when they stopped at the Hard Rock Hotel and were told to pay, DaBaby punched him in the back of the head and said: "You ain't the boss." Law enforcement sources also claimed one of the suspects said: "You're lucky you're not in my city because I would have killed you cracker motherf*****."