Dad of Taylor Swift fan who died at concert says 'someone will be punished' for daughter's death

The father of Ana Clara Benevides wants someone to be "punished" if it is proven that "negligence" played a part in her death at Taylor Swift's concert. The 33-year-old pop superstar took the stage in Rio de Janeiro on Friday but 23-year-old fan Benevides passed out in the 42-degree heat before suffering a cardio respiratory arrest and was later pronounced dead.

Now, her father Weiny Machado has insisted that if it turns out that "negligence" turns out to be the reason behind her death, he will take action so such a tragedy does not befall anyone else. He told Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo in a newly-translated quote: "I want it to be determined whether they were in fact prohibited from bringing water, whether there was negligence in providing assistance.

“I know that the singer was handing out water to her fans, and that is absurd for an event of this size. Nothing will bring my daughter back, but I hope that, if negligence is confirmed, someone will be punished, so that this doesn't happen to anyone else." Shortly after Benevides’ death, the 'Karma' hitmaker posted an image of a handwritten note to social media where she admitted she was feeling "overwhelmed" by grief.