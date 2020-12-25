Dame Shirley Bassey loves buying ’useful’ Christmas presents

Dame Shirley Bassey loves buying “useful” Christmas presents for her loved ones. The 83-year-old music legend enjoys doing her own shopping for gifts and will always plan to buy items she knows they will be able to finds a purpose for. She said: “I like to gift my friends and family something I know they will use or something that will be useful for them and their future. “Christmas shopping is fun and I've always enjoyed doing it.” The ‘Goldfinger’ singer is disappointed that the coronavirus pandemic means she’s had to change her annual festive plans this year.

She said: “Unfortunately, this year, due to Covid, I haven't been able to travel to the UK and enjoy the festivities of London. Nor can I be with my family, which is a shame."

Shirley insisted she isn’t always in superstar mode because she needs to be able to “relax” at times.

She said: "It would not help to treat every day like a performance. A performance is for stage, I have to relax sometimes."

The ‘Big Spender’ hitmaker recently revealed she regards her own music as “therapy” and any problems she’s having get put to one side if she’s got a show to put on.

She said: “When I am doing a concert, my job is to go on stage and give the best performance I can for my fans.

"Anything personal is put to the side and in that moment, I can smile. The music becomes my therapy.

"It's a cliche but there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. Sometimes you just need a little help to see it. It's never too late to ask for help, ever."