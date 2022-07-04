Damian Lewis reportedly dating US rocker Alison Mosshart

Damian Lewis is rumoured to be dating American singer Alison Mosshart. The “Billions” actor, 51, was spotted in public again on Sunday with the 43-year-old “The Kills” musician, 14 months after the death of Lewis’s actress wife Helen McCrory.

Their third known outing together came at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, with Lewis smiling as he admired race cars while Mosshart was nearby. An onlooker who saw them together last week on a London Underground train told the Daily Mail they “100%romantically involved – like they were on a hot date”. They said: “I wasn’t sure if it was him at first but his voice is so deep and distinctive.

Watch video: “But after all he’s been through it is lovely to think he’s found someone new. They looked really happy together.” A week earlier, the couple were photographed at a fund-raising party for London’s National Gallery.

Lewis, who had two children with his wife of 14 years McCrory, still wore his wedding ring at the Grand Prix. Mosshart’s chef brother Matthew was engaged to Kelly Osbourne, 37, until they announced their split in 2014. Representatives for Lewis and Mosshart have not yet commented to the Daily Mail on the report of a possible relationship between the pair.

McCrory, famed for playing Aunt Polly in “Peaky Blinders”, died in April last year at the age of 52, from breast cancer – a diagnosis she kept secret from the public. Lewis told after her death how his late wife had urged him to find love again, telling him, their daughter Manon, 15, and their 14-year-old son Gulliver; she wanted “daddy to have lots of girlfriends”. Lewis said in a tribute: “She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air.”

