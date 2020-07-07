Danai Gurira: I'm hoping for racial justice

Danai Gurira is "daring to hope" for "racial justice", as she says she is "inspired" to "keep going" by remembering the "labour of those who have come before". The "Black Panther" star says she's determined to fight for justice when it comes to racial inequality, and says she is "inspired" to "keep going" by remembering the "labour of those who have come before". She said: "Concerning the fight for racial justice, a fight that so many have devoted their lives to over so many years, a fight that has stubbornly refused to be won, I'm daring to hope. "This is a moment that could bring about some real change and honour the labour of those who have come before. I desire to help that change come to pass in any way I can. That's what inspires me to keep going." Danai, 42, wants to see "sustainable reforms" put in place to help defeat racial prejudice, including the implementation of anti-racism "throughout the system".

She added: "We need sustainable reforms. I'd like to see anti-racism popularised in our culture, our society, language, commonality and ultimately throughout the system. That would allow for true justice to be the norm and not the exception."

And when she's not fighting for justice, the 'Walking Dead' actress always tries to maintain a self-care routine, as she believes it is "crucial" to take care of herself as much as others.

Speaking to Women's Health Magazine, she explained: "Self-care is very important. I think it's crucial, too, and I think it's also something that sometimes, as women, we have to figure out how to make that so. Because we're such givers, we're nurturers, but we're just making ourselves our best selves, so we can do the other things even better.

"[Women] aren't encouraged to understand how powerful their bodies can be. I love it when women find their power. I love it when I find a different ability in my body that I didn't know I could find or I could learn ... I always encourage any young women I speak to to explore that part of yourself ... Find the thing you enjoy - and it might be lifting weights, it might be boxing."