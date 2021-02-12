Daniel Kaluuya 'ate everything' during lockdown

As well as being able to "let go" and eat "everything" during lockdown, Daniel Kaluuya used his new free time to learn to write with his left hand. The “Get Out” actor enjoyed having time out of the spotlight because of the coronavirus pandemic last year because it meant he could "let go" of his usual diet and indulge, but he also used the time to challenge himself to master a new skill, and was impressed with how much progress he made in a short space of time. He said: “I let go and ate everything! I also taught myself to write with my left hand. "On the first day it looked like I was writing while the house was being bombed, but to see the progression in six months was amazing. "It makes you realise that doing stuff you normally do and then doing it a different way challenges the way you do everything.”

The 31-year-old actor can next be seen in “Judas and the Black Messiah” and had to undergo extensive preparations to play political activist Fred Hampton in the biopic.

He explained on “The Graham Norton Show”: “I had to do so much – I read all of the Black Panther reading list to try and understand the thinking, and had an opera singing coach help me project my voice for all the speeches. It was a lot and I worked really hard!”

And Daniel also addressed the second “Black Panther” film, promising it will be a fitting tribute to late star Chadwick Boseman.

Asked if there will be a sequel, he said: "That’s what the streets are saying.

“We are going to have to honour Chadwick on it and give as much to his legacy as he gave to us, because he gave us everything.

“He was an incredible man with an incredible soul.”