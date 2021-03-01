Daniel Kaluuya felt 'mad' during tech glitch at Golden Globes

Daniel Kaluuya was determined to praise Fred Hampton during his Golden Globes speech. The 32-year-old actor won the Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture accolade for his performance as Fred Hampton - the chairman of the Black Panther Party chapter in Chicago - in “Judas and the Black Messiah” on Sunday, but Daniel's pre-show plans started to unravel when he began his acceptance speech without realising he was on mute during the virtual ceremony. Asked what he made of the technical failure after he was announced as the winner, Daniel replied: "That is the pandemic, bro ... according to the Wi-Fi." Daniel Kaluuya wins the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/hrZDCk3uwR — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021 The London-born star was thrilled with his success and was determined to "give the recognition to where it's supposed to be". Speaking about receiving the gong, Daniel told People: "It was amazing.

"That's what I wanted to speak because I want to give the recognition to where it's supposed to be, to chairman Fred Hampton and the family. And then we did this, we did this to continue their legacies, that was the most important thing about it."

Daniel previously admitted to being wowed by his character as he researched his backstory for the movie.

He shared: "I was hit by how brilliant of a mind he was. How much he knew and how much he cared, how much he loved and how much he did."

And the acclaimed movie star - who previously appeared in Marvel's 'Black Panther' film - saw the project as the perfect opportunity to put the American activist "in his rightful position".

He explained: "He's been silenced, and been erased and been assassinated, physically and culturally. This is an opportunity to put him in his rightful position."