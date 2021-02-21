Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood open up about being mistaken for one another

Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood admits it is frustrating being mistaken for one another.

The “Harry Potter” star and the “Lord of the Rings” actor regularly get confused for one another by fans but Daniel doesn't understand why as he doesn't think they look alike at all.

Speaking about an encounter with a fan, Elijah said: "Once I was in an elevator ... just me and one other person, and I could feel them looking at me intently. Just before the door opened, he got up the courage, pointed at me and said, 'Harry Potter!' I said, 'No!' and I walked away."

Whilst Daniel said in a joint interview for Empire magazine: "Though we’re both short, pale, blue-eyed and brown-haired, I would say that we don’t exactly look alike. But the idea of us is exactly the same. When people say to me 'Lord of the Rings!' I literally just say, 'Nope.'"

And Daniel also recalled a time where he signed an autograph with the words, 'I Am Not Elijah Wood', after he was mistaken for the actor during a red carpet event.