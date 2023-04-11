Daniel Radcliffe explains why he acted like 'absolute d***' during 'Harry Potter' kissing scene

Hollywood star Daniel Radcliffe acted like an "absolute d***" during a crucial “Harry Potter” kissing scene. The actor has offered an apology to his cast-mates Emma Watson and Rupert Grint after the movie star confessed he wasn't on his best behaviour when the pair were called on set to film a smooch between their characters Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley for “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking in HBO special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts”, the 33-year-old explained: "I did not make this (awkward situation) better, because I've been told significantly that I was just being an absolute d*** about this and was like, 'I'm gonna come on set and watch you guys kiss. I'm sorry about that, guys’." Watch video: During the reunion show, Watson revealed she felt uncomfortable kissing Grint because he felt like a brother to her after they all grew up working on the films together.

She said: "Obviously us kissing was the most horrifying thing either of us have ever had to go through ... (It) felt wrong ... Everyone wanted to be on set for it. Cause everyone was like: 'This is gonna be good, guys’." She also opened up about having a crush on her co-star Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the wizard movie series and was three years older than her. Watson recalled: "I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard."