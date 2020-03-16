Daniel Radcliffe's drinking 'spiralled out of control after Harry Potter'

According to Daniel Radcliffe, his drinking spiralled out of control after starring in the "Harry Potter" franchise. Daniel Radcliffe's drinking spiralled out of control after he starred in the "Harry Potter" franchise. The 30-year-old actor achieved worldwide stardom after playing the titular protagonist in the "Harry Potter" film series - but Daniel subsequently began to "panic" about life after the money-spinning franchise. He shared: "I definitely think a lot of the drinking that happened towards the end of Potter, and for a little bit after it finished, it was panic and not knowing what to do next, and not being comfortable enough in who I was to remain sober." Despite this, Daniel also admitted he isn't sure whether or not the alcohol issue would've arisen if he wasn't a successful actor.

He said: "I will always be fascinated and frustrated by the question of: is this something that would have happened anyway or was this to do with Potter?

"I will never know. It runs in my family, generations back. Definitely not my mum and dad, I hasten to add."

Daniel - who starred in the popular film series alongside Emma Watson and Rupert Grint - also confessed to feeling a sense of "guilt" over the success he's enjoyed during his career.

He told BBC Radio 4's 'Desert Island Discs': "I'll always have a part of my brain that is going - when I first walk into a rehearsal room - 'Everyone just thinks you are here because of Harry Potter', and in a large part they are right.

"So you have to make sure you are bringing something else to the table. But if that's the thing that makes me work hard, then fine.

"I have been insanely lucky and I think probably I have a vague sense of guilt about having something so amazing happen to you so young."