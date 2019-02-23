Kevin and Danielle Jonas. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for Swiffer/AP Images)

Danielle Jonas has slammed critics for trying to stir drama between her and Priyanka Chopra. The 32-year-old television personality - who is married to former Jonas Brother Kevin Jonas - has insisted there's no bad blood between herself and new sister-in-law Priyanka, who married Kevin's younger brother Nick Jonas last year, after some critics claimed her recent Instagram post "shaded" the 'Quantico' star.

In the post, Danielle wished actress Sophie Turner - who is engaged to middle brother Joe Jonas - a happy birthday and said her children "can't get enough" of the 'Game of Thrones' star, which some fans took as a way of saying she preferred Sophie over Priyanka.

Her Instagram caption read: "Happy birthday @sophiet!! My girls and I are so blessed to have you in our lives, they can't get enough of their aunt sophie. You deserve the world and I hope you're having an amazing birthday! Love you. (sic)"

But when fans flooded to the comments to point out the "low-key shade" in the post, Danielle hit back, insisting Priyanka is "lovely".

She replied in the comments: "Nope, no shade about Priyanka. It's just Sophie's birthday so I wanted to say happy birthday. I think everyone should stop with thinking that we don't like Priyanka she is lovely. I am so over people trying to make a problem."

Danielle was in attendance at the 36-year-old actress' bridal shower at Tiffany's Blue Box Cafe in New York in late October, just over a month before she tied the knot with Nick in two separate ceremonies - one Hindi and one Christian - in India in early December.

The former hairdresser has been married to Kevin Jonas for almost a decade after they tied the knot in December 2009, and the couple have two daughters - Alena, five, and Valentina, two - together.