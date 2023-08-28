Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLEntertainmentWhats OnCelebrityTVMoviesMusicBooksRoyals
Independent Online | Entertainment
Search IOL
IOLEntertainmentWhats OnCelebrityTVMoviesMusicBooksRoyals
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, August 28, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Darius Jackson hails 'one-of-a-kind' Keke Palmer on her 30th birthday

Keke Palmer. Picture: Instagram

Keke Palmer. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

Darius Jackson has hailed Keke Palmer as a "one-of-a-kind being".

The actress celebrated her 30th birthday on Saturday, and Jackson, 29, has taken to social media to wish her a happy birthday.

He wrote on X: "Happy Birthday to a one of a kind being. Hoping your 30s brings you many joys and triumphs! (sic)"

Jackson has also shared a video of Palmer cuddling their six-month-old son Leodis.

Palmer previously revealed that Jackson took her out for dinner to celebrate her birthday.

The actress thanked her boyfriend for making it a "special" occasion.

She wrote on Instagram: "D, thank you for taking me out to lunch on my birthday as always. I know, it’s not always my birthday but you always do take me out. I just thank you for making it special and it’s so sweet. (sic)"

The loved-up duo have been together since August 2021. But their romance was thrown into the spotlight in July, when Jackson criticised his girlfriend for wearing a sheer outfit to an Usher concert.

Alongside footage of Palmer at the concert in Las Vegas, he tweeted: "It’s the outfit tho … you a mom (sic)"

Jackson subsequently doubled down on his criticism, saying that he has "standards and morals".

Jackson - whose comments led to questions about their relationship status - wrote: "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife and mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others and he gets told how much of a hater he is.

“This is my family and my representation. I have standards and morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

Related Topics:

United StatesDatingHollywoodRelationship AdviceCelebrity Gossip