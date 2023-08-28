Darius Jackson hails 'one-of-a-kind' Keke Palmer on her 30th birthday

Darius Jackson has hailed Keke Palmer as a "one-of-a-kind being". The actress celebrated her 30th birthday on Saturday, and Jackson, 29, has taken to social media to wish her a happy birthday.

He wrote on X: "Happy Birthday to a one of a kind being. Hoping your 30s brings you many joys and triumphs! (sic)" Jackson has also shared a video of Palmer cuddling their six-month-old son Leodis. Palmer previously revealed that Jackson took her out for dinner to celebrate her birthday.

The actress thanked her boyfriend for making it a "special" occasion. She wrote on Instagram: "D, thank you for taking me out to lunch on my birthday as always. I know, it’s not always my birthday but you always do take me out. I just thank you for making it special and it’s so sweet. (sic)" The loved-up duo have been together since August 2021. But their romance was thrown into the spotlight in July, when Jackson criticised his girlfriend for wearing a sheer outfit to an Usher concert.

Alongside footage of Palmer at the concert in Las Vegas, he tweeted: "It’s the outfit tho … you a mom (sic)"