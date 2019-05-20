True Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian doesn't want to go back to dating yet. The reality star has insisted her focus is entirely on her daughter True after she split from her baby's father Tristan Thompson earlier this year, and she explained she doesn't feel "a sense of urgency" to put herself out there again.

Speaking to Laura Wasser on the 'Divorce Sucks!' podcast, Khloe said she isn't trying online dating, and added: "No, I'm not on anything. I don't care to be. I'm so in love in True, and being with her, and enjoying every moment.

"I know that probably sounds like the typical answer but I'm working. I'm working on myself - mind, body, soul, that other cliche.

"I'm just happy and I want to filter through whatever I feel like I need to filter through, but my focus right now is True. I don't feel a sense of urgency to be in a relationship, or even to go on a date. I don't want to."

The 34-year-old beauty also opened up about her divorce from Lamar Odom, and despite the heartbreak she is happy for the experiences they shared.

Khloe - who admitted she would get married again in the future - added: "No matter how hard and everything it is, and love, that I really do think that you need to go through your feelings and have them, and don't be afraid to have them.

"But Lamar was so hard for me because that was the first time I'd really had my heart broken. I put my all into that marriage, and I think me knowing that I could survive that and it's gonna be ok, life gets better.

"But I look at life from always a positive aspect. I would rather have experienced those moments taht I had of greatness, and then I had to lose it, than never to have experienced that ever."