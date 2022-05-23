Dave Chappelle's alleged attacker was "triggered" by his jokes. The 48-year-old comedian appeared to be attacked by Isaiah Lee, who attempted to tackle him to the ground as he performed as part of the “Netflix Is A Joke” festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in early May.

And now Lee has explained that he was unhappy with his jokes about gays, bisexuals and homelessness. He said: "I identify as bisexual… and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering, I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect." Speaking from the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, the 23-year-old said he was also a single father to a five-year-old son, so had felt offended when the former “Buddies” star joked about people who lived on the streets.

He told The New York Post: "I’m also a single dad and my son is five. It's a struggle and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know (homelessness is) not a joke.” Lee is facing four misdemeanour charges as a result of altercation – which was caught on video. He also told the outlet that security at the event had given him two black eyes when restraining him and had broken his arm.

He added: "They spat on me and twisted me as if on purpose." Lee's comments come just days after it was revealed that he had been charged with attempted murder for an unrelated incident. Prosecutors alleged that Lee stabbed his roommate during a fight at a transitional housing apartment back in December 2021. The victim reported the incident to police, identifying Lee as the perpetrator shortly after the incident with Dave.

