David and Victoria Beckham return to the UK

David and Victoria Beckham have returned to their home in The Cotswolds, UK amid the coronavirus pandemic after enjoying a holiday in Miami.

The couple and their children - with the exception of Brooklyn Beckham, who is living in Miami with his wife-to-be Nicola Peltz - have returned to their luxurious home in The Cotswolds, Oxfordshire, England after spending time stateside amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "The whole family loved their time in the US but the UK has always been home for them.

“They are back in the UK and focusing on various aspects of their business ventures between the Cotswolds and London.

"They had to isolate when they got back but now they are settled again and the children are preparing to go back to school next week.

“Brooklyn moved to Miami last year to be with his fiancée Nicola Peltz so he has stayed out there.

“Victoria feels sad to be away from him but he’s grown up now and living his own life.

“They’re hoping it won’t be too long before he can make a visit back home again."

Meanwhile, David previously revealed that the one "silver lining" of the UK's lockdown is that it's allowed him to spend more time with his family amid the pandemic.

He explained: "It's great to join you for this amazing event.

"If there's any silver lining to come from this situation it's to spend time together as a family and for that we are grateful.

“We know there are people out there risking their lives to keep us all safe, we want to join with all of you to say a massive thank you to them."