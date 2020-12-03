David Beckham in striking short film that highlights Malaria

A striking short film video featuring former footballer, David Beckham, was launched recently to help reignite hope that the world can overcome malaria. In the film, visual effects technology ages Beckham into the future in his 70s to deliver a message of hope that malaria has finally ended, but then returns to the present day, reminding us how vital our work is today to end the deadly disease. Produced by RSA Films Amsterdam for the global campaign “Malaria Must Die, So Millions Can Live”, the 60 minute film ends with David surrounded by malaria champions from around the world, scientists, researchers and activists who represent the collaborative effort that is necessary to end malaria, a disease that still kills a child every two minutes. Beckham, a champion in the fight against malaria said: “The fight against malaria is a cause close to my heart because the disease remains a huge killer of children and we have the opportunity to change that in our lifetime. “I’ve worked with Malaria No More UK since 2009, supporting campaigns and helping shine a light on the challenge.

“Their campaigns always use great creativity and innovation to attract attention to the issue and I’m delighted also to have met some of the inspiring people who are working so hard to end this disease,” Beckham said.

According to the latest WHO World Malaria Report 2019, 94% (215 million) of the global 229 million malaria cases - and 94% (384 000) of the 409,000 global malaria-related deaths - reported were from Africa.

Six African countries accounted for approximately half of all malaria deaths globally, including Nigeria (23%), Democratic Republic of the Congo (11%), United Republic of Tanzania (5%), Niger (4%), Mozambique (4%) and Burkina Faso (4%).

On Instagram, Beckham posted the video on his page along with the caption: ”Every two minutes a child dies from malaria.

“My own children asked me if it’s possible to defeat malaria.

“By keeping up the fight and working together we can help create a safer world.

“I’m proud to share this new film with @MalariaMustDie and spread the message that a healthier future is possible. Join me and share to declare that #MalariaMustDie so that millions can live”.