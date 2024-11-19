Davido set to stream his star-studded 32nd birthday concert live from Atlanta

As the excitement builds for his 32nd birthday, global music sensation Davido is set to create an unforgettable experience for his fans. The Grammy Award-winning Afrobeats artist has announced a spectacular “Davido & Friends Birthday Concert,” scheduled for Thursday, November 21, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

This year, the “Timeless” album-maker is pulling out all the stops to ensure that the celebration is not just a local affair. Thanks to a partnership with streaming company Kiswe, fans across the globe will be able to join in the festivities remotely. “I am so happy to share this special night with everyone in the audience, and now, through our partnership with Kiswe, we are breaking boundaries and sharing this moment with fans across the world”.