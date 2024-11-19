Davido set to stream his star-studded 32nd birthday concert live from Atlanta

As the excitement builds for his 32nd birthday, global music sensation Davido is set to create an unforgettable experience for his fans.
The Grammy Award-winning Afrobeats artist has announced a spectacular “Davido & Friends Birthday Concert,” scheduled for Thursday, November 21, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
This year, the “Timeless” album-maker is pulling out all the stops to ensure that the celebration is not just a local affair.
Thanks to a partnership with streaming company Kiswe, fans across the globe will be able to join in the festivities remotely.
“I am so happy to share this special night with everyone in the audience, and now, through our partnership with Kiswe, we are breaking boundaries and sharing this moment with fans across the world”.
The event promises electrifying performances and unforgettable surprises, and appearances by special guests.
Artists that are set to perform alongside the “Timeless” album-maker include South African Grammy-nominated singer and producer Musa Keys, Ghanaian band The Compozers, rappers Darkoo and Odumodublvck and singers ECool, Cuhdeejah, Emmerson and Mayorkun.
During a press interview on the Beat’s Dunkin’ Music Lounge in Atlanta, the superstar said: “I want to do something every year for the city, so I always toured this time of the year for my birthday ...
“There’s going to be lots of surprises, let’s celebrate African culture, let’s celebrate Thanksgiving. It’s high energy, we have a lot of things to be thankful for.”
Tickets for the live stream are +/- R287 and are available for purchase through concerts.iamdavido.com.