Nigerian International music superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, announced securing an endorsement deal from a Nigerian nappy brand Mario & Juliet Baby Diapers & Wipes for his unborn child.
News Agency of Nigeria reported Davido took to his Instagram page to make the announcement and also disclosed the child's sex, saying his "son" is coming into the world "Super Rich".
“I’m super excited my unborn son, OBO Jnr, already getting big bags. Dude coming into the world super-rich, Mario & Juliet Baby Diapers & Wipes. @marioandjulietbaby 100% life-style, Soft Up Your Babies Yansh, Don’t Dull, Congrats @thechefchi .Blessed Forever @cubana_chiefpriest Better In-Law.”