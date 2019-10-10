Davido performing at Shimmy Beach Club in Cape Town. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Nigerian International music superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, announced securing an endorsement deal from a Nigerian nappy brand Mario & Juliet Baby Diapers & Wipes for his unborn child.

News Agency of Nigeria reported Davido took to his Instagram page to make the announcement and also disclosed the child's sex, saying his "son" is coming into the world "Super Rich".

“I’m super excited my unborn son, OBO Jnr, already getting big bags. Dude coming into the world super-rich, Mario & Juliet Baby Diapers & Wipes. @marioandjulietbaby 100% life-style, Soft Up Your Babies Yansh, Don’t Dull, Congrats @thechefchi .Blessed Forever @cubana_chiefpriest Better In-Law.”

Davido recently shared photographs and a video from his proposal to his pregnant fiancée, Chioma Avril.
The proposal came shortly after their family introduction on September, 2.

Davido is reported to have met Chioma, 24, at Babcock University, with Davido dedicating his 2018 song, Assurance to Chioma.

Davido said their wedding would take place in 2020, adding Chris Brown, US singer, has indicated interest to be on of his groomsmen train.