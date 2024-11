Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek has colorectal cancer

James Van Der Beek has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The “Dawson's Creek” star, 47, has been "privately dealing with the diagnosis" and has reassured fans he is making the necessary "steps to resolve it" and is feeling optimistic.

He told “PEOPLE”: "I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family. “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good." Colorectal cancer develops in either the rectum or the colon.

Van Der Beek didn't disclose what stage his cancer is or his course of treatment. The actor, who has six children with his wife Kimberly, has been on screen recently in an episode of The CW action-drama series “Walker” and is also set to appear in the movie “Sidelined: The QB and Me” on streaming service Tubi later this month. His cancer diagnosis comes four years after he lost his mother.

He was left devastated in the summer of 2020 when his parent died after a long battle with ill health. Writing a poignant tribute at the time, he wrote: "My mom crossed over last week. Even though we knew this was coming - and had actually thought we were at the end nearly a year and a half ago - I'm still in shock. “I'm grateful she's no longer in pain, I'm sad, I'm angry, I'm relieved ... all at once and in different moments. Just trying to hold space and allow for it all."