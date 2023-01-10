‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Quinn Redeker dies, aged 86

Quinn Redeker has died aged 86. The former “Days of Our Lives” actor passed away last month of natural causes, according to his daughter Arianne Raser.

She told “The Hollywood Reporter” that the soap star died in Camarillo, California on December 20. As well as Arianne, he is also survived by his other children Brennen, Glaen and Quinn Jr., and grandchildren, Keihen and Quinn. Watch video:

Redeker first started acting in the 1960s and appeared in the likes of “Sea Hunt”, “Wide Country”, “Ironside” and many more TV police dramas and westerns in guest roles. His most famous role came when he joined “Days of Our Lives” as Alex Marshall in 1979, going onto play the character for 848 episodes until 1987. He also played multiple roles in “The Young and the Restless”, becoming best known for the part of Rex Sterling on the daytime drama.

His work on the show - in which he appeared in 221 episodes from 1979 to 2004 - saw him nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards in 1989 and 1990 for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series. His final acting role came as a SWAT officer in Kathy Bates' series “Harry's Law” in 2012, although he wasn't credited. Redeker also enjoyed success as a screenwriter and producer, and previously admitted that working on daytime drama gave him the chance to pursue his passion.

In 1989, he said: "The soap opera is 20 minutes of work a day so I can spend the rest of the time writing 10 pages a day in my dressing room... "No, acting isn’t very fulfilling, but, gee, it’s a great buck." Redeker is credited with creating the idea for the Russian Roulette elements featured in “The Deer Hunter”.