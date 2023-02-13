De La Soul's David Jolicoeur dies at age 54

De La Soul rapper David Jolicoeur has passed away aged 54. The founding member of the hip-hop group - whose stage name was Trugoy the Dove - had suffered from congestive heart failure in recent years, but no cause of death is known at this time.

The news was confirmed by the outfit's publicist Tony Ferguson. Jolicoeur founded the iconic rap trio alongside Posdnuos (Kelvin Mercer) and Maseo (Vincent Lamont Mason Jr) in 1987. He was also known as the co-writer of Gorillaz's 2005 hit 'Feel Good Inc.', which the group also featured on.

Tributes have flooded in for the late star, with Jolicoeur’s peer, Cypress Hill's B Real, hailing him as a "legend of hip hop music and culture". He wrote: "His music will allow him to live in our hearts and minds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by De La Soul (@wearedelasoul) "But not only was he a great musician but he was a great human being. He meant a lot to us." The sad news of Jolicoeur’s death comes just over a week after the highly influential De La Soul were honoured during a segment celebrating the genre at the Grammys on February 5.

