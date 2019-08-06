Deborah Cox attends the 2015 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: AP

R&B sensation Deborah Cox has landed safely back home in the America following her traumatic ordeal with SAA during her flight from Ghana to the US. The singer confirmed the news on her Twitter page, she shared: “Landed in Washington safely. Happy I’ll be able to fulfil my contractual commitments & get back to work.

“In spite of the incident,I had a beautiful time in Accra for the Year of the Return initiative, performing at the Ghana World Music Festival....”

Landed in Washington safely.Happy I’ll be able to fulfill my contractual commitments & get back to work.

Fans of the legendary R&B star took to Twitter to celebrate her safe landing, with some adding a little spice to their well wishes.

On Monday, Cox went through what she referred to as the "scariest" experiences ever when the aircraft they were travelling in experienced technical problems that resulted in the plane’s emergency landing in Accra.

The "Nobody's Supposed To Be Here" songstress shared the ordeal on her different social media platforms with chilling details, from the flight’s broken door to the “fire in the cockpit”, and passengers praying for a safe landing.

In a series of videos captured on Cox’s Instagram stories, the words “South African Airlines, Fire in Cockpit, God Help Us”, were flashing through the visuals taken through a window of the plane, painting a scary picture of moments when the aircraft was preparing for the unplanned landing.

Crew members are heard in the background shouting repeatedly: “Brace, brace, get your heads down,” while passengers are screaming.

Following the safe landing at Acca she ends her video by explaining her ordeal to fans.

“We just had the scariest situation just happen, there was a fire in the cockpit and we had to do an emergency landing,” explained the singer.

She continued: “We had to literally turn around, we were in the air for about 15 minutes and had to turn back around. I just came back through immigration, back in Ghana and now we’re waiting to figure out what’s gonna happen with our luggage. That was the scariest sh**, I’ve been through... I just wanna go home."