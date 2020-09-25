Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich split?

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have reportedly ended their engagement, just two months after he popped the question. The 28-year-old singer and the “Young and the Restless” actor got engaged in July after just a few months of dating, but it seems they've now decided to go their separate ways, as sources say their romance is over. An insider told People magazine: "It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together." The split news will no doubt come as a shock to fans, as just weeks ago, the 'Anyone' singer admitted she was considering eloping with her beau. She said: "On one hand, I would love to elope because my life is so public and I want to keep it sacred between me and him. On the other hand, I want my friends and family to be there for a celebration."

The “OK Not To Be OK” hitmaker also confessed she had already "started looking" at potential wedding dresses, and said her dream gown was "definitely not" a traditional white ensemble.

She explained: "I have my image for what I would want it to [look like] if I got to do a big celebration. I don't wanna give it away but it's definitely not a white dress."

Demi and Max, 29, began dating in March just before the coronavirus pandemic sent many countries into lockdown, and had been staying together through the health crisis.

And the former Disney star previously said she felt "really blessed" to have found love with Max.

She gushed: "We were able to share this time together that we wouldn't have normally gotten to spend. And that accelerated our relationship on a level that, you know, you can't really explain to people, but quarantine either makes or breaks deal. And it really made that. So I'm really, I'm really blessed, really fortunate and continuing to count my blessings every day."