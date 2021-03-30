Demi Lovato: I'm proud to be pansexual

Demi Lovato is “proud” to be pansexual, as she says she feels more "fluid" than ever after spending years being “super closeted off”. The 28-year-old singer says she considers her sexuality to be “fluid” because she spent many years being “super closeted off” and now wants the chance to explore her options freely. She said: "I don't know. I'm so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off.” And when asked if the term “pansexual” fits her, she added: "Yeah, pansexual. I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the alphabet mafia. That's it! That's what I'm going with. I'm part of the alphabet mafia and proud." Demi also explained she first had her sexual awakening when she watched the infamous kissing scene between Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar in ‘Cruel Intentions’.

But she felt “a lot of shame” at first because she didn’t understand her feelings.

She said: "I was like, 'Oh, I like that.’ But I felt a lot of shame because growing up in Texas as a Christian, that's very frowned upon.

“Any attraction I had to a female at a young age, I shut it down before I even let myself process what I was feeling."

And the “Anyone” singer admitted her brief engagement to Max Ehrich last year helped her deepen her understanding of her own sexuality.

She told “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast: "I was engaged to a man last year. I totally thought I'd be married, maybe pregnant right now, and that's not the case.”

Demi made similar comments earlier this month when she said she realised “how queer [she] really [is]” after breaking off her engagement.

She said: "This past year, I was engaged to a man and when it didn't work, I was like, 'This is a huge sign.’

“I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.

"I hooked up with a girl and was like, 'I like this a lot more.' It felt better. It felt right.

"Some of the guys I was hanging out with - when it would come time to be sexual or intimate, I would have this kind of visceral reaction.

“Like, 'I just don't want to put my mouth there.'

“It wasn't even based on the person it was with. I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn't want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex.”