Demi Lovato stayed in a R42k-a-night 'invisible house' with her boyfriend

Demi Lovato stayed in a R42 846 -a-night "invisible house" in the Joshua Tree national park on her romantic break with her boyfriend.

The "Cool for the Summer" hitmaker and Max Ehrich enjoyed a long weekend in Joshua Tree National Park in California, and according to TMZ, they stayed in the famous vacation abode, which has a mirrored glass exterior that reflects its surroundings, making it appear as if the steel-clad property disappears into the desert.

The 5,500 sq-ft space features four bedrooms, each with sliding glass doors opening out, a 100ft swimming pool and a movie projection screen.





Demi took to Instagram to reflect on her "amazing weekend" in the "magical desert".





She wrote: "Had an amazing weekend in the magical desert of Joshua Tree with my love @maxehrich.. I went to work on a project but it was so nice to get away for a couple days.. thank you for making me so happy my dear.. I love going on adventures with you (sic)"









However, the couple weren't completely alone as Demi also gave a shout out to security specialist Lyndan Coleman.





She added on her caption: "p.s. thanks @lyndan99 for taking these sappy pics and bein our third wheel this weekend!! You rock (sic)"





Max had an equally great time on the trip.





He replied: "I love you to the furthest galaxy and back again [heart emoji] what a weekend (sic)"





Meanwhile, Demi recently admitted she's "really used" to self-isolation because of her time in rehab.





The "Sorry Not Sorry" hitmaker spent time in a rehabilitation facility after her overdose and admitted lockdown life during the coronavirus pandemic is pretty similar.





She said: "What's funny is, one, I'm a homebody because I don't love fame. I love being able to reach a lot of people with my music and help them. And I love being able to use my platform for the greater good. But when it comes to paparazzi or getting recognised, things like that, that's just not a part that I really enjoy, so I stay home anyways.





"I'm a homebody. I'm much more used to self-isolation, but I'm also really used to it because I was joking with some friends that I met in treatment.



