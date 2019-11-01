Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis has described seeing her mother relapse as the sun going down and "a monster came", and the 25-year-old star admits she used to feel "anxiety" when she noticed the "Ghost" star was coming face-to-face with her demons again.
Asked what was "scary and unsafe" for her in regards to her mother's relapse, Tallulah said: "It was like the sun went and down and like a monster came.
"I remember there's just the anxiety that would come up in my body when I could sense that her eyes were shutting a little bit more, the way she was speaking.
"Or she would be a lot more affectionate with me if she wasn't sober."