Depeche Mode's Andy Fletcher has died aged 60. The keyboardist and founding member - who was born in Nottingham and moved to Basildon in the 70s - of the 80s band has passed away

In a joint statement posted to Twitter, his bandmates Dave Gahan and Martin Gore said: “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher. WATCH The “Just Can’t Get Enough” hitmakers said Andy - who was known as Fletch -“had a true heart of gold” and was “always” a great friend.

The statement continued: “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. The “Enjoy the Silence” musicians offered their “hearts” to the touring DJ’s family - which includes his wife Grainne Mullan and their two children, Meghan and Joe - and asked fans to “keep them in their thoughts” while giving them space to grieve. They said: “Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”

In a 2017 interview with The Skinny, Fletch mused it was the “electricity” between him and the rest of the band that made their work great. He said: “Martin and Dave live in the US and I live here, but it doesn’t really affect our relationships. Me and Martin are very close. Dave is more like a brother to me – if that makes sense. “But what makes bands better than solo artists is the electricity that’s generated. Sometimes a band can’t stand each other but that electricity makes for great music.

